SGT. BLUFF MAN CHARGED IN SEXUAL ABUSE OF A MINOR

A SGT. BLUFF MAN HAS BEEN ARRESTED ON CHARGES THAT HE ALLEGEDLY SOLICITED SEX FOR MONEY FROM A 12-YEAR-OLD GIRL ON SOCIAL MEDIA.

28-YEAR-OLD ANDREW SANDERS IS CHARGED WITH 3RD DEGREE SEXUAL ABUSE, LASCIVIOUS ACTS, ENTICING A CHILD AND SOLICITING PROSTITUTION.

POLICE SAY THE GIRL AGREED TO MEET WITH SANDERS BACK IN THE SPRING AFTER THEY HAD CONVERSATIONS ON A SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNT, AND THAT HE AGREED TO PAY HER MONEY IN EXCHANGE FOR SEX ACTS.

POLICE SAY ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ABOUT THE CRIME SHOULD CONTACT CRIMESTOPPERS AT 258-TIPS.