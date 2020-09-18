SEVERAL SIOUX CITY SCHOOL CLASSES SWITCH TO VIRTUAL LEARNING

Sioux City’s Community School District has 9 new reports of positive COVID-19 cases from students that attended school this past week.

There were also 17 positive COVID-19 cases from staff that attended school.

Contact tracing has been done in conjunction with Siouxland District Health.

Several classrooms were closed and students switched to virtual learning in the district’s Emergency Response Plan.

That included a 5th grade class at Irving Elementary, a 5th grade class and a multi-grade class at Liberty Elementary, a multi-grade class at Loess Hills Elementary and at Riverside Elementary plus a 4th grade class at Sunnyside Elementary.