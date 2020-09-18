REYNOLDS EXTENDS HEALTH PROCLAMATION ANOTHER 30 DAYS

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed a new proclamation continuing the state’s public health disaster emergency for another 30 days.

The proclamation extends the health mitigation measures currently in place for businesses and other establishments until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, October 18th.

This includes requirements for open bars and restaurants to ensure six feet of physical distance between each group or individual dining or drinking; and have all patrons have a seat at a table or bar to eat or drink.

Requirements for social distancing and other public health measures remain in place for gyms, casinos, salons, theaters, and other establishments.

The proclamation also provides additional regulatory relief to school districts and extends many of the previously issued relief measures including those related to healthcare, professional licensure, educational workforce, and expirations of driver’s licenses.