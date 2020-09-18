NEBRASKA HAS LOWEST JOBLESS RATE IN AMERICA

Governor Pete Ricketts welcomed the news that Nebraska has the lowest unemployment rate in the United States, at 4 percent.

Ricketts says despite the disruptions of the pandemic, people across Nebraska are returning to work.

He says he appreciates the resolve Nebraskans have shown over the past six months to slow the spread of the virus.

Nebraska’s unemployment rate in August is now equal to what it was in March 2020.

Nebraska’s employment-to-population rate of 66.8% also leads the nation.

Employment-to-population rate measures the percentage of the civilian population, age 16 or older, who are actively working.