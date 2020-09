METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR SEPTEMBER 18TH

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTS 69 NEW POSITIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY AS OF FRIDAY MORNING.

THAT RAISES THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE TO 14.7 PERCENT. (TOTAL POSITIVE 4802)

WOODBURY COUNTY ALSO REPORTED TWO FATALITIES RELATED TO COVID-19.

THAT BRINGS THE TOTAL TO 61 SINCE THE PANDEMIC BEGAN.

BOTH OF THE VICTIMS WERE WOMEN OVER THE AGE OF 81.

UNION COUNTY HAS SIX NEW CASES. THE COUNTY IS ALSO REPORTING THEIR 6TH COVID-19 RELATED FATALITY. (44 ACTIVE, 335 TOTAL POSITIVES)

DAKOTA COUNTY REPORTED 13 NEW POSITIVE CASES OF COVID-19 FRIDAY OUT OF 95 NEW TESTS. (TOTAL NEGATIVE TESTS NOW AT 8643).

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD 16 NEW POSITIVE CASES. (987 TOTAL)

MONONA COUNTY HAD THREE NEW CASES. (128 TOTAL).

