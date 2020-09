NO SPECIFIC GROUP RESPONSIBLE FOR LOCAL COVID CASE INCREASE

THE NUMBER OF NEW POSITIVE CASES OF COVID-19 HAS BEEN INCREASING IN WOODBURY COUNTY OVER THE LAST COUPLE OF WEEKS.

TYLER BROCK, DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH, SAYS THERE’S NOT ANY SPECIFIC GROUP RESPONSIBLE FOR THE UPSWING IN CASES:

OC………..IN OUR COMMUNITY. :24

BROCK SAYS MOST OF THE NEW CASES HAVE NOT BEEN SERIOUS, WITH HOSPITALIZATION NUMBERS REMAINING AROUND 8 PER CENT:

OC……….STAY OVERNIGHT. :26

BROCK ADDS THAT ANTIBODY TESTING IS NOT BEING ADDED TO THE POSITIVE CASE COUNT:

OC………HERE IN IOWA. :10

HE SAYS WHILE PEOPLE ARE GETTING BACK TO MORE NORMAL ACTIVITIES, WE STILL NEED TO BE CAUTIOUS AND TRY TO SOCIAL DISTANCE, WASH OUR HANDS OR USE HAND SANITIZER AND WEAR A MASK IN PUBLIC TO REDUCE THE PERSONAL RISK OF GETTING COVID.