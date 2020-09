METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR SEPTEMBER 17TH

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTS 87 NEW POSITIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY AS OF THURSDAY MORNING.

THAT RAISES THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE TO 14 PERCENT. (TOTAL POSITIVE 4733)

THIRTY PEOPLE ARE HOSPITALIZED LOCALLY DUE TO COVID-19 WITH EIGHT OTHERS IN THE HOSPITAL WITH OTHER MEDICAL ISSUES WHO HAVE TESTED POSITIVE.

DAKOTA COUNTY REPORTED 25 NEW POSITIVE CASES OF COVID-19 THURSDAY OUT OF 223 NEW TESTS. (TOTAL NEGATIVE TESTS NOW AT 8561).

UNION COUNTY HAD NO CASES. (43 ACTIVE, TOTAL POSITIVES 329)

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD 24 NEW POSITIVE CASES. (971 TOTAL)

MONONA COUNTY HAD ONE NEW CASE. (125 TOTAL).

———————