IOWA SUPREME COURT DENIES APPEAL ON BALLOT REQUESTS

The Iowa Supreme Court has denied an appeal by Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill of a county court ruling that invalidated over 15,000 pre-populated absentee ballot request forms that had been returned to the auditor’s office by Woodbury County voters.

Gill says his office is actively seeking to comply with the judge’s order:

Gill says the appeal was not done at taxpayer expense:

Voters who submitted an invalidated form will now receive a notification with a blank absentee form and postage paid envelope encouraging them to resubmit their absentee request so that they may receive a ballot for this year’s presidential election.

Those who have requested an absentee ballot to vote at home will start to receive them after October 5th, which by law is the first day the auditor’s office can mail ballots.

October 5th will also be the first day early in-person absentee voting starts at the Long Lines Family Rec Center at 401 Gordon Drive in downtown Sioux City.