DESIGN OF WOODBURY COUNTY’S NEW JAIL IS CHANGING

THE PROPOSED LAYOUT OF THE NEW SOON TO BE BUILT WOODBURY COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER IS CHANGING TO HELP FUTURE EXPANSION PLANS AND TO SAVE MONEY IN THE BUDGET.

RON WIECK, CHAIRMAN OF THE AUTHORITY OVERSEEING THE PROJECT, SAYS THE JAIL PODS WILL BE STACKED OVER EACH OTHER IN A TWO STORY SET UP INSTEAD OF SEPARATE:

OC…………INMATES IN IT. :21

THE CHANGE, WHICH WILL NEED TO BE APPROVED BY THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, WILL SAVE AROUND $750,000 IN CONSTRUCTION COSTS AND ALLOW FOR INMATES TO REMAIN HOUSED IN PLACE IF FUTURE EXPANSION TAKES PLACE:

OC…….AT THAT POINT. :22

A ZOOM MEETING WITH SAGINAW, MICHIGAN JAIL STAFF WAS CALLED OFF AS PERSONNEL FROM THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT WILL SOON TRAVEL TO LOOK AT THE JAIL.

IT WAS DESIGNED BY THE ARCHITECTS WHO ARE DESIGNING THE NEW WOODBURY FACILITY:

OC………LOOK IT OVER. :17

A MEETING TO FINALIZE THE SALE OF THE FIRST $25,225,000 IN BONDS TO FINANCE THE OVER $50-MILLION DOLLAR PROJECT WILL TAKE PLACE LATER THIS MONTH.