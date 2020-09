WOODBURY JAIL PROJECT RECEIVES A+ BOND RATING

THE AUTHORITY OVERSEEING THE CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL HAS SET A PUBLIC HEARING DATE ON THE LEASE AGREEMENT WITH THE CITY OF SIOUX CITY FOR THE PROJECT.

AUTHORITY CHAIRMAN RON WIECK SAYS THE HEARING WILL BE ON SEPTEMBER 28TH AT THE COUNTY COURTHOUSE:

THE AUTHORITY WILL ALSO HAVE A ZOOM MEETING THURSDAY WITH STAFF AT THE SAGINAW, MICHIGAN JAIL, WHICH WAS DESIGNED BY THE ARCHITECTS WHO ARE DESIGNING WHAT WILL BE CONSTRUCTED HERE:

THE BONDS TO BE SOLD TO FUND THE NEW LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER RECEIVED AN A-PLUS RATING BY A CHICAGO FINANCIAL FIRM.

THE AUTHORITY WILL BEGIN SELLING THE FIRST $25-MILLION IN BONDS IN ABOUT A MONTH.