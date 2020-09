TWO HOUSES HIT IN 16TH STREET DRIVE BY SHOOTING (UPDATE)

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING A DRIVE BY SHOOTING THAT OCCURRED AROUND 4:35PM WEDNESDAY IN THE 600 BLOCK OF 16TH STREET OFF OF JONES STREET.

WITNESSES SAY A VEHICLE WITH A FEMALE DRIVER PULLED UP AND A MALE PASSENGER JUMPED OUT AND FIRED SEVERAL ROUNDS AND THEN FLED THE SCENE.

POLICE SAY THE FRONT OF TWO HOUSES WITH PEOPLE INSIDE WERE STRUCK AT 615 AND 611 16TH STREET.

NOBODY WAS INJURED IN THE INCIDENT.

OFFICERS RECOVERED SHELL CASINGS AT THE SCENE AND THE INVESTIGATION IS CONTINUING.

Photo courtesy KMEG

Updated 9:33am 9/17/20