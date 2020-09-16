SHOOTING VICTIM BOOKED INTO JAIL ON DRUG CHARGES

A Sioux City man who was shot in the hand shortly before noon Wednesday was then booked into the Woodbury County Jail on drug charges.

26-year-old Carter Brinkerhoff was transported by a friend to Unity Point with a gunshot wound to the hand.

Sioux City Police say they do not know where the shooting took place.

When Brinkerhoff was released from the hospital, police arrested him and charged him with possession of a controlled substance and failure to affix a drug tax stamp.

He is being held on $6000 bond.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.