METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR SEPTEMBER 16TH

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTS 54 NEW POSITIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY AS OF TUESDAY MORNING. (TOTAL POSITIVE 4646)

THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE IS NOW AT 13.1 PERCENT.

DAKOTA COUNTY REPORTED TWO NEW POSITIVE CASES OF COVID-19 WEDNESDAY OUT OF 21 NEW TESTS. (TOTAL NEGATIVE TESTS NOW AT 8363).

UNION COUNTY HAD 3 CASES REMOVED FROM THEIR POSITIVE CORONAVIRUS TEST COUNT AND 10 LESS ACTIVE CASES TO PUT THEM AT 43 ACTIVE CASES (TOTAL POSITIVES 329)

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD 16 NEW POSITIVE CASES. (947 TOTAL)

MONONA COUNTY HAD 3 NEW CASES. (124 TOTAL).

———————