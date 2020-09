ARTISTS CREATE MURALS IN DOWNTOWN ALLEYS FOR SPECIAL EVENT

ARTISTS ARE AT WORK DRAWING AND PAINTING MURALS IN SOME OF THE ALLEYS OF DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY.

SPOKESMAN BRENT STOCKTON SAYS IT’S IN PREPARATION FOR THE ANNUAL “ALLEY ARTS” FESTIVAL ON SEPTEMBER 26TH:

THE MAIN STAGE FOR LIVE MUSIC WILL ALSO BE ON 4TH STREET ALONG WITH KIDS ACTIVITIES.

THE FOCUS THOUGH IS STILL ON THE ARTISTS AND THEIR WORK TO BRIGHTEN UP THE DOWNTOWN ALLEYS:

CASH PRIZES WILL BE AWARDED TO THE TOP FIVE MURALS.

WRISTBANDS FOR THE EVENT WILL BE FIVE DOLLARS WITH CHILDREN 10 AND UNDER FREE.

FACE MASKS ARE RECOMMENDED BUT NOT REQUIRED.

THERE WILL ALSO BE FOOD AND BEVERAGE OPTIONS AT THE EVENT THAT RUNS FROM 1PM UNTIL 11PM ON SEPTEMBER 26TH.