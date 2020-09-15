WOODBURY COUNTY CITIZEN BOARDS NEED NEW RURAL MEMBERS

Woodbury County is looking for some rural residents to serve on the county’s Planning & Zoning Commission and Board of Adjustment.

County Community & Economic Development Director David Gleiser says there are currently two vacancies on each board:

The sudden need for new members is from a July 1st change in state law that requires all members from both boards must live in rural unincorporated Woodbury County, and persons living within the corporate boundaries of any city in the county are no longer eligible to serve.

Gleiser says Planning & Zoning members consider a variety of issues:

Both bodies are required by state law to help administer matters related to the county’s zoning, subdivision, and floodplain ordinances.

The Planning & Zoning Commission meets on the last Monday of each month, and the Board of Adjustment meets on the first Monday.

Qualified applicants must be 18-years of age or older.

If you meet the rural residency requirement and are interested in serving, apply online through the Woodbury County website or call the Community & Economic Development Department at (712) 279-6609.