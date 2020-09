TWO SEMIS COLLIDE NEAR LE MARS (Update)

FOR THE SECOND STRAIGHT DAY THERE HAS BEEN A COLLISION BETWEEN TWO TRUCKS IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY.

SHERIFF MIKE VAN OTTERLOO SAYS THE ACCIDENT BETWEEN TWO SEMIS OCCURRED AROUND 1:20PM AT 190TH STREET AND IRIS AVENUE ABOUT 4 AND A HALF MILES SOUTHWEST OF LE MARS:

THE SHERIFF SAYS BOTH DRIVERS SUSTAINED INJURIES:

NEITHER DRIVER’S INJURIES WERE LIFE THREATENING.

ONE SEMI WAS PULLING A SIDE DUMP FILLED WITH DIRT AND ROLLED OVER INTO A DITCH.

THE SECOND SEMI WAS HAULING PRE-CAST CONCRETE AND SUSTAINED HEAVY DAMAGE TO THE TRACTOR UNIT.

Photos by Dennis Morrice