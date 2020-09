SIOUXLAND RECOVERY FUND ANNOUNCES OVER $500,000 IN COVID GRANTS

THE SIOUXLAND RECOVERY FUND HAS AWARDED 45 GRANTS TOTALING OVER $535,000 TO SEVERAL LOCAL AGENCIES FOR PANDEMIC RELATED SERVICES .

UNITED WAY OF SIOUXLAND DIRECTOR HEATHER HENNINGS ANNOUNCED THE GRANTS TUESDAY AT THE PUBLIC MUSEUM:

OC……….COVID 19 PANDEMIC. ;19

AMONG THE RECIPIENTS WAS CAPTAIN CHRIS CLARKE OF THE LOCAL SALVATION ARMY, WHICH RECEIVED $50,000 FOR THEIR FOOD PANTRY AND OTHER SERVICES:

OC…….COST MORE MONEY. :18

MIYUKI NELSON ACCEPTED A GRANT OF $6000 FOR THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOLS FOUNDATION:

OC……….PERSONAL CARE ITEMS. :19

GIRLS INC, THE BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB, BISHOP HEELAN CATHOLIC SCHOOLS, HEARTLAND COUNSELING AND THE NORM WAITT YMCA WERE AMONG THE OTHER AGENCIES RECEIVING GRANTS.