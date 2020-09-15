SIOUX CITY TO HOST HISTORIC RAILROAD CONVENTION

The event is over a year from now, but Sioux City will be the host

community for the 2022 Annual Meeting and Convention of the Chicago & North Western Historical Society.

The Sioux City Railroad Museum will be the host agency for the event scheduled for May of 2022.

The C&NWHS membership, totals about 1,900 members throughout North America and is comprised of former railroad employees and descendants, historians, railroad enthusiasts, and model railroaders.

It is dedicated to preserving the legacy of the Chicago and North Western Railroad.

The 2022 Annual Meeting & Convention is expected to draw several hundred attendees to Sioux City.