NOBODY WAS INJURED WHEN THE DRIVER OF A CAR APPARENTLY LOST CONTROL TUESDAY MORNING, STRUCK TWO PARKED VEHICLES ON TRANSIT AVENUE AND THEN ROLLED HIS VEHICLE.

THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED AROUND 8:15AM IN THE 3200 BLOCK OF TRANSIT NEAR SOUTH PAXTON.

POLICE SAY THE DRIVER WAS DISTRACTED AND USING HIS PHONE.

THE UNIDENTIFIED DRIVER WAS CITED FOR FAILURE TO MAINTAIN CONTROL, NO DRIVER’S LICENSE AND NO INSURANCE.