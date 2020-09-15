REYNOLDS ISSUES NEW BAR & RESTAURANT PROCLAMATION

Governor Kim Reynolds has signed a new public health proclamation that permits bars and night clubs to reopen in four counties.

The hospitality businesses in Black Hawk, Dallas, Linn, and Polk counties may reopen as of 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

The proclamation also removes the restrictions on hours that alcohol may be sold in restaurants in those counties and adds a new social distancing requirement to restaurants and bars in all counties.

The new proclamation states that “all patrons must have a seat at a table, booth, or bar, and must consume their food or beverage while seated at the table, booth, or bar.”

In short, patrons consuming food or drinking beverages must be seated in all Iowa eating and drinking establishments in all counties.

The closures and service restrictions on restaurants and bars from the Governor’s earlier proclamation remain in place for bars and restaurants in Story and Johnson County through September 20th.

All other public health mitigation measures currently in place for all counties also continue through September 20th.