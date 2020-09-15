RAVNSBORG RELEASES NEW STATEMENT ON FATAL ACCIDENT

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg says he had consumed no alcohol when he struck 55-year-old Joseph Boever last Saturday night while driving back to Pierre after attending a GOP fundraising event in Redfield.

Ravnsborg has released a statement to address rumors being circulated about what happened when he struck Boever who was walking late that night on Highway 14 near Highmore.

The Attorney General says he thought he had struck a deer, pulled over and called the Hyde County Sheriff.

The sheriff determined his vehicle was too damaged to drive and a survey of the ditch area found only car debris.

The sheriff drove the attorney general to his home and loaned him his personal car to return to Pierre.

Ravnsborg, followed by an aide, returned to Highmore to bring the sheriff’s car back Sunday morning.

He says they stopped to look at the crash scene which still had debris on the road, and in daylight found the body of 55-year-old Joseph Boever in the grass off the roadway.

The sheriff returned to the scene and an investigation began.

Ravnsborg says he has submitted to a blood draw, had his cell phones inspected and provided names of people at the event he attended that can confirm he wasn’t drinking.

The investigation is continuing.