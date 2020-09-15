MORNINGSIDE ANNOUNCES FOOTBALL SPECTATOR RULE CHANGES

A crowd of 6000 fans attended last Saturday’s football game at Olsen Stadium between Morningside College and Northwestern College.

The college announced that the home opener was the first time they encountered resistance to pandemic guidelines established by the college and saw clear disregard for those policies.

That’s led Morningside to announce some changes for future home games.

Effective immediately, any individual attending any athletic event who does not follow face covering requirements and/or who is found with outside beverages will be warned once before being removed by security.

Morningside will increase gate attendants and off-duty officers patrolling crowds at athletic events.

Football games in Olsen Stadium will be limited to ticketed friends and family of athletes, cheer, band and dance, as well as students or employees with a Morningside ID.

As a result of this change, admission will no longer be charged for football.

Details about how visiting fans and friends and families of Morningside athletes and musicians can secure tickets will be forthcoming.