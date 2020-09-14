WESTWOOD SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT ADDRESSES COVID CONCERNS

The Westwood Community School Superintendent has sent a letter to parents in the district to clear up speculation about new cases of COVID-19 in the Sloan area.

Jay Lutt says the school district currently has four positive cases for COVID-19 in the student body.

Due to possible contact with those four cases or cases from outside of the school, 56 students district wide quarantined at home.

That is 8% of the student body.

Of those 56 students, 44 are in the high school which is 15% of that student body.

All 12 students in the elementary school are quarantined due to exposure outside of the school district.

That’s 3.5% of the elementary student body.

Three staff members at Westwood have tested positive for COVID-19.

Those staff were not in close contact with a student in their classes.

Those three cases are 2.6% of the school’s total staff.