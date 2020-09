TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT SHUTS DOWN HIGHWAY 75 NEAR HINTON (Update)

AN ACCIDENT MONDAY MORNING COMPLETELY SHUT DOWN HIGHWAY 75 SOUTH OF HINTON FOR TWO HOURS.

THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS THE DRIVER OF A SOUTHBOUND PICKUP PULLING A DUMP TRAILER OF CONCRETE LOST CONTROL AND CROSSED THE CENTER LINE INTO THE NORTHBOUND LANE.

HE STRUCK A NORTHBOUND SEMI, CARRYING DRY CONCRETE MIX AROUND 10:20AM.

ROAD CONSTRUCTION WORK IN THE AREA HAD TRAFFIC HEAD TO HEAD IN THE TWO SOUTHBOUND LANES.

BOTH DRIVERS WERE INJURED IN THE ACCIDENT AND TAKEN TO MERCY ONE HOSPITAL.

ONE OF THE SOUTHBOUND LANES REOPENED TO TRAFFIC IN THE NOON HOUR WITH AUTHORITIES DETOURING NORTHBOUND TRAFFIC TO COUNTY ROAD K-42 AROUND THE ACCIDENT.

Photos courtesy KMEG