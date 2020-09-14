NEW INFORMATION IN INVESTIGATION OF DAVID DAVENPORT’S DEATH

There’s new information in the investigation of the death last October of a Sioux City businessman.

The Iowa State Medical Examiner has changed the ruling of the cause of death of 66-year-old David Davenport from a homicide to undetermined.

Davenport was found unconscious in his rental home at 6535 Morningside Avenue last October 24th

He had suffered head trauma and died the next day.

Two days later a fire started at his his main residence at 6533 Morningside Avenue.

That led to a suspicious death investigation by local and state authorities which resulted in Davenport’s death being ruled a homicide.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office reported that there was no evidence that the fire to Davenport’s primary residence was intentionally set and ruled the fire as accidental.

In August, investigators reviewed the case facts and findings and on September 2nd, the state medical examiner revised Davenport’s manner of death to undetermined.

Anyone with information related to this investigation should contact the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office at 712-279-6010, or the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation at 712-224-7680.