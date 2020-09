MOST OF NEBRASKA NOW IN PHASE 4 PANDEMIC RECOVERY RULES

ALL OF NEBRASKA EXCEPT FOR LANCASTER COUNTY HAS BEEN MOVED INTO PHASE 4 OF COVID-19 RECOVERY PROTOCOLS.

GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS MADE THE ANNOUNCEMENT AT A MONDAY MORNING NEWS CONFERENCE:

RICKETTS SAYS PHASE 4 ALLOWS FOR MORE SEATING CAPACITY AT DIFFERENT VENUES:

THE GOVERNOR SAYS PHASE 4 IS THE LEAST RESTRICTIVE STEP IN THE DIRECTED HEALTH MEASURE RESPONSE TO THE PANDEMIC:

RICKETTS SAYS NEBRASKA RESIDENTS HAVE RESPONDED WELL TO FLATTEN THE CURVE TO GET BACK TO A MORE NORMAL LIFE.