METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR SEPT 12-14

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTS 32 NEW POSITIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY AS OF MONDAY MORNING.

THERE WERE 100 OTHER NEW CASES REPORTED OVER THE WEEKEND. (TOTAL POSITIVE 4549)

A MAN BETWEEN THE AGES OF 61-80 IS THE 59TH COVID RELATED FATALITY IN THE COUNTY.

THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE IS NOW AT 12.7 PERCENT.

DAKOTA COUNTY REPORTED 14 NEW POSITIVE CASES OF COVID-19 THROUGH THE WEEKEND INTO MONDAY OUT OF 96 NEW TESTS. (TOTAL NEGATIVE TESTS NOW AT 8338).

UNION COUNTY HAD 27 NEW POSITIVE CORONAVIRUS CASES REPORTED IN THE SAME TIME FRAME WITH 52 ACTIVE CASES (TOTAL POSITIVES 329)

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD 34 NEW POSITIVE CASES. (927 TOTAL)

MONONA COUNTY HAD 7 NEW CASES. (119 TOTAL).

———————