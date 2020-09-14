FREE MEALS BEING OFFERED TO SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL STUDENTS

Today starts the free breakfast and lunch program for Sioux City Community School students.

The United States Department of Agriculture recently approved the free meals program to run through December 31, 2020, or until funding is depleted.

All Sioux City Community School District students ages 18 and under will be eligible for free meals.

All On-Site Learners will be served meals at school and virtual learners will still be able to pick up meals.

Students who already receive free meals will experience no change in lunch status.

Students that are full pay or reduced lunch status will be Temporarily moved to FREE status.