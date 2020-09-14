BRANSTAD STEPS DOWN AS US AMBASSADOR TO CHINA

Former Iowa Governor Terry Branstad is leaving his diplomatic post as U.S. Ambassador to China.

The news broke when President Donald Trump spoke by phone with Senator Joni Ernst Saturday.

That’s when the president concluded by mentioning Branstad, as well as the former governor’s son, Eric, who is a senior advisor to Trump’s reelection campaign in Iowa:

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted overnight, thanking Branstad for his service in China.

During a campaign rally in Sioux City just before the 2016 election, Trump said Branstad would make a good ambassador.

Trump held a rally in Des Moines in December of 2016, shortly after announcing he’d appoint Branstad as ambassador to China.

Branstad resigned as governor in May of 2017after being confirmed by the U.S. Senate as an ambassador.

His wife, daughter and his daughter’s family accompanied him to China in 2017, but Governor Kim Reynolds told reporters earlier this year that Branstad’s family returned to Iowa due to the coronavirus.

Pompeo, on Twitter, said the 73-year-old Branstad had contributed to rebalancing U.S.-China relations so that it is results-oriented, reciprocal and fair.

Updated by Woody Gottburg 10:04am 9/14 with help from Radio Iowa