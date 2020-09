SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE RELEASED THE NAME OF THE MAN WHO DIED IN A STABBING EARLY FRIDAY MORNING AT A HOME LOCATED AT 2103 NEBRASKA STREET.

POLICE SAY 37-YEAR-OLD SALAHADIN ADEM OF SIOUX CITY DIED AFTER SUFFERING MULTIPLE STAB WOUNDS.

A WOMAN WHO WAS ALSO STABBED IN THE INCIDENT HAS NOT YET BEEN IDENTIFIED.

THE SUSPECT, 54-YEAR-OLD MICHAEL ANTHONY LANDRUM OF SIOUX CITY, IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER AND WILLFUL INJURY.

LANDRUM IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $500,000 BOND.