LOCAL ARMY GUARD MEMBERS BEGIN DEPLOYMENT TO KOSOVO

Around 95 Soldiers from the 1st Squadron of the 113th Cavalry Regiment of the Iowa Army National Guard in Sioux City have begun a year long deployment that will take them overseas to Kosovo.

An online deployment ceremony was held Sunday morning on Facebook for the soldiers because of COVID-19 public health concerns.

Brigadier General Steve Kremer from Cherokee who served in the 113th spoke to the troops:

General Kremer and Mayor Bob Scott presented an Iowa flag to the unit at the ceremony.

The guard members are deploying to carry on the Kosovo Force NATO mission and are part of the largest Iowa National Guard mobilization in support of the that mission since 2004.

The soldiers will travel to Ft. Bliss, Texas, to complete final training before deploying overseas.

The deployment is expected to last approximately one year.

File photo