Sioux City’s Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center has been recognized as among the top 10% worldwide 2020 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best award winners.

The award to the center, located on the city’s riverfront, is based on a full year of Tripadvisor reviews, prior to any changes caused by the pandemic.

Tracy Bennett, assistant director at the Lewis & Clark Center, says they appreciate the visitors that shared in the award and that they will work to maintain the center’s high standing.