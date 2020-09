DENISON WOMAN FATALLY INJURED IN MOTORCYCLE CRASH (Update)

A DENISON, IOWA WOMAN WAS FATALLY INJURED SATURDAY, AFTER SHE FELL OFF A MOTORCYCLE SHE WAS A PASSENGER ON NEAR DENISON.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS 52-YEAR-OLD JULIE PROMES WAS RIDING ON THE MOTORCYCLE OPERATED BY 59-YEAR-OLD CRAIG PROMES, ALSO OF DENISON.

THE PATROL SAYS CRAIG PROMES WAS DRIVING ON HIGHWAY 39 WHEN HE MADE A SUDDEN, SHARP TURN THAT CAUSED HIS PASSENGER TO FALL OFF OF THE CYCLE.

SHE SUSTAINED CRITICAL INJURIES AND WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE CRAWFORD COUNTY HOSPITAL WHERE SHE LATER DIED FROM THOSE INJURIES.

THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

Updated 5:04pm 9/13/20