SIOUX CITY SCHOOLS MOVE ONE 2ND GRADE CLASS TO VIRTUAL LEARNING

The Sioux City Community School District’s weekly COVID-19 report lists four positive cases from students that attended school.

There are also 4 reports of positive COVID-19 cases from staff that attended school.

On Wednesday the school district learned that multiple individuals from one classroom either tested positive for COVID-19 or experienced symptoms.

In response to this, the District moved a second-grade class at Nodland Elementary to emergency response Virtual Learning for two weeks effective September 10th.

Any close contacts have already been notified and given directions about appropriate measures to take in accordance with public health guidelines.

The Nodland class will return to On-Site Learning on Wednesday, September 23rd.

On-Site learning continues in the rest of Nodland Elementary.