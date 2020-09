SIOUX CITY POLICE INVESTIGATE FATAL NORTH SIDE STABBING

ONE MAN IS IN CUSTODY CHARGED WITH MURDER FOLLOWING A FATAL STABBING EARLY THIS MORNING ON SIOUX CITY’S NORTHSIDE.

SIOUX CITY POLICE CHIEF REX MUELLER SAYS OFFICERS RESPONDED TO AN ASSAULT AROUND 1AM AT A HOME LOCATED AT 2103 NEBRASKA STREET AND FOUND TWO VICTIMS WHO HAD BEEN STABBED:

OC……..PRONOUNCED DECEASED. :12

OFFICERS FOUND AND ARRESTED THE SUSPECT, 54-YEAR-OLD MICHAEL ANTHONY LANDRUM OF SIOUX CITY, WALKING ABOUT THREE BLOCKS AWAY AN HOUR LATER.

LANDRUM IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER AND WILLFUL INJURY.

DETECTIVE RYAN DENNEY SAYS LANDRUM KNEW THE PEOPLE HE IS ACCUSED OF ATTACKING:

OC………WERE A FACTOR. ;09

LANDRUM IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL.

THE FEMALE VICTIM IS HOSPITALIZED WITH SERIOUS INJURIES.

THE NAMES OF THE VICTIMS HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED.

IT’S THE SECOND MURDER OF THE YEAR TO TAKE PLACE IN SIOUX CITY.

Updated 1:45pm 9/11/20

Updated by Woody Gottburg at 8:33am 9/11/20