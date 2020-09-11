ROUNDS SPEAKS OUT ON TRUMP’S CRITICS ON PANDEMIC

President Trump told journalist Bob Woodward back in March he publicly downplayed the dangers of the coronavirus as it spread around the world to avoid a panic.

South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds says those comments are now being viewed with the benefit of hindsight;

OC……nine months later :24 2x

Rounds says the President’s actions did not slow down the federal response to the pandemic:

OC…..answer to that is no. :20

Rounds says the President has been very responsive when he has asked for assistance for South Dakota:

OC………make the headlines :09

Rounds says the President took action early on when he limited travel from China and Europe in February and March in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

Democrats criticized him for doing that at that time.

Jerry Oster WNAX