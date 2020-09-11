NORTHEAST COMMUNITY COLLEGE EXPANDS IN NORFOLK

Northeast Community College in Norfolk held the official groundbreaking Thursday for phase one of their vet tech and farm operations expansion.

Tracy Kruse, associate vice president of development and external affairs, says the construction is part of their “Nexus” project to enhance ag education and provide a trained workforce:

Kruse says the fundraising for the project is continuing:

Phase two of the project will add more ag classrooms, a greenhouse and an Innovation and Demonstration Center.

Photo by KMEG, audio from WNAX