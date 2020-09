METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR SEPTEMBER 11TH

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTS 19 NEW POSITIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY AS OF FRIDAY MORNING. (TOTAL POSITIVE 4417)

THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE IS AT 12.2 PERCENT.

DAKOTA COUNTY IS REPORTING EIGHT NEW POSITIVE CASES OF COVID-19 FRIDAY OUT OF 77 NEW TESTS. (TOTAL NEGATIVE TESTS NOW AT 8256).

UNION COUNTY HAD SIX NEW POSITIVE CORONAVIRUS TESTS REPORTED WITH 35 ACTIVE CASES (TOTAL POSITIVES 302)

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD 12 NEW POSITIVE CASES. (893 TOTAL)

MONONA COUNTY HAD ONE NEW CASE. (112 TOTAL).

———————