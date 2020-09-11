CMN MIRACLE RIDERS RETURN TO SIOUX CITY

A group of “Miracle Riders” have returned from their 8 day motorcycle ride into the Rockies to raise money for the local Children’s Miracle Network.
Stacey Selk, Director of the Children’s Miracle Network based out of UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s welcomed the riders back to town Friday for a special celebration:
The eight motorcycle riders camped out on most of their ride, and encountered all sorts of weather on their trip:
Selk says the $37,000 raised by the Miracle riders will stay right here in Siouxland:
The riders presented Selk with a check containing the funds they raised along the way.
Photo courtesy Unity Point-St. Luke’s