U.S. SENATE STILL DEADLOCKED ON NEW COVID STIMULUS BILL

There continues to be no movement in the U.S. Senate to come up with a compromise on another economic stimulus package to help those affected by the pandemic.

Republican Deb Fischer of Nebraska suggests Democrats don’t seem to want to do anything before the upcoming November election:

OC………for a week. :26

Republican Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst of Iowa, who both serve on the Senate Agriculture Committee, slammed Democrats for blocking crucial coronavirus relief again Thursday, which included billions of dollars in assistance for farmers and agribusiness employees.

Grassley and Ernst said. “By blocking crucial relief, Democrats show once again they care more about hurting President Trump than they care about helping rural America.

It takes 60 votes to approve the package in the senate, something neither Republicans nor Democrats can muster.

Democrats want the three trillion dollar package approved by the House of Representatives that they have the majority in.

Senate Republicans want to hold the line on a one trillion dollar package.

Jerry Oster contributed to this story