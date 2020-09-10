REYNOLDS SAYS FIVE IOWA COUNTIES CONTINUE TO BE MAIN SOURCE OF NEW COVID CASES

REYNOLDS SAYS FIVE IOWA COUNTIES CONTINUE TO BE MAIN SOURCE OF NEW...

Governor Kim Reynolds says five of Iowa’s most populous counties continue to have the highest number of new COVID-19 cases…..Johnson, Polk, Story, Linn and Black Hawk.

Reynolds says the number of positive cases is trending down for each county, while the positivity rate is dropping in all but Linn County.

She says Iowa’s young adults remain the source of most new cases in the past two weeks:

OC……….”87-percent” :11

A federal report now shows Iowa has the third-highest percentage of new COVID-19 cases in the country, down from first in the nation a week ago.