PENALTIES ARE STIFF FOR PASSING STOPPED SCHOOL BUS IN IOWA

Iowa State Patrol Trooper John Farley says you are breaking the law if you drive past a stopped bus with its lights flashing and stop arm extended.

Many Iowa schools have modernized the technology on their bus fleets, which is a big help for law enforcement.

The penalties for breaking Kayden’s Law, named for a youngster who was killed by a motorist who passed a stopped school bus in Northwood, are steep.

Violators can be fined between $250 and $675, lose their drivers license for 30 days, or get 30 days in jail.