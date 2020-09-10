OSHA PROPOSES FINE TO SMITHFIELD FOODS IN SIOUX FALLS FOR COVID VIOLATIONS

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration, better known as OSHA, has cited Smithfield Packaged Meats Corporation in Sioux Falls for failing to protect employees from exposure to the coronavirus.

OSHA has proposed a penalty of $13,494, which is the maximum allowed by law.

OSHA cited the company for one violation of the general duty clause for failing to provide a workplace free from recognized hazards that can cause death or serious harm.

At least 1,294 Smithfield workers contracted coronavirus, and four employees died from the virus in the spring of this year.

Smithfield has 15 business days to comply with or appeal the citation.