NEBRASKA SUPREME COURT APPROVES BALLOT ISSUE ON CASINO GAMING

THE NEBRASKA SUPREME COURT HAS RULED THAT THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE WILL BE ABLE TO VOTE ON A PROPOSED MEASURE THAT WOULD AMEND THE NEBRASKA STATE CONSTITUTION TO LEGALIZE CASINO GAMBLING, ALONG WITH TWO STATUTORY INITIATIVES TO REGULATE CASINO GAMING.

THE RULING SUPPORTS A PETITION EFFORT BY THE GROUP “KEEP THE MONEY IN NEBRASKA” AND OTHER SUPPORTERS TO BRING CASINO GAMING TO THE STATE.

LANCE MORGAN, CEO OF HOCHUNK INC, IS PART OF THE EFFORT TO ALLOW GAMING IN NEBRASKA:

MORGAN SAYS HE APPRECIATES THE SUPREME COURT LETTING THE PEOPLE OF NEBRASKA DECIDE THE ISSUE:

NEBRASKA’S SECRETARY OF STATE HAD REFUSED TO PUT THE MEASURES ON THE NOVEMBER BALLOT CLAIMING THEY WERE FOR MULTIPLE CONFLICTING ISSUES.

THE SUPREME COURT’S SPLIT DECISION OVERRULED THE SECRETARY.

MORGAN SAYS THE KEEP THE MONEY IN NEBRASKA EFFORT WILL NOW CAMPAIGN OVER THE NEXT SEVERAL WEEKS TO TRY TO GET THE MEASURE PASSED:

THE SUPREME COURT IN A SEPARATE RULING REJECTED A PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT TO LEGALIZE MEDICAL MARIJUANA FROM BEING PLACED ON THE NOVEMBER BALLOT.

