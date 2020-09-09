SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED IN FAMILY ASSAULT AND ARSON AT HIS HOME

A Sioux City man is facing numerous charges after allegedly attacking his wife and son with a machete and then trying to burn his house down on Sunday night.

31-year-old Cedric Lawson is charged with aggravated domestic assault, two counts of first degree arson, and eluding.

Police say Lawson attacked his wife and her son in their home with a machete.

He then tried to force his way in while they hid after the machete attack.

The victims told police Lawson poured gasoline inside through the partly-opened door and tried to set the house on fire.

Lawson is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on $50,000 bond.