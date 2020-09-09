RICKETTS WON’T CLOSE LINCOLN BARS AFTER U-N-L SUSPENSIONS

Six Greek fraternities and sororities at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln have been placed on immediate suspension for COVID-19 violations.

University officials say the chapters were temporarily suspended after videos and photos showed large gatherings being held on their premises in violation of coronavirus precautions.

The gatherings were held on Monday evening, and officials say two of the suspended sororities were recently under quarantine.

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts was asked Wednesday if this would lead him to close down bars in Lincoln as was done in large campus cities in Iowa:

During the suspension, members of the campus Greek chapters cannot organize or attend any events, and they cannot take part in university-wide events as an organization.