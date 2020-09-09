NOEM SAYS STUDY LINKING STURGIS TO MASS COVID OUTBREAK IS NOT TRUE

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is calling a report linking the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally to a mass of COVID-19 infections “grossly misleading.”

Noem appeared on Fox News and says the 63-page report from the IZA Institute of Labor Economics is not true:

The IZA Institute study cites the rally as the cause for an increase in COVID-19 cases locally and nationally, leading to 12 billion in health care costs and shows more than two hundred fifty thousand Covid-19 cases connected to the Sturgis Rally:

Noem says the German agency based paper is a “non-peer-reviewed model” based on faulty assumptions:

Noem says it’s frustrating that the national media ran with the IZA report and continues to refer to her as a governor who has made all the wrong decisions.

Audio courtesy Fox News