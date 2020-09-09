NEBRASKA CREATES HAZARD INCIDENT MANAGEMENT TEAM

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts and state officials have announced the creation of a newly credentialed, all-hazards Incident Management Team:

Major General Daryl L. Bohac, the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency Director, says the state will respond as quickly as they can when requested by local authorities:

The general cited an example where 25 different volunteer fire departments responded to a recent forest fire.

Having one central command coordinating them all would help in fighting that type of major fire.