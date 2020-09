METRO COVID-19 NUMBERS FOR SEPTEMBER 9TH

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH REPORTS 16 NEW POSITIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN WOODBURY COUNTY AS OF WEDNESDAY MORNING. (TOTAL POSITIVE 4370)

SIOUXLAND DISTRICT HEALTH SAYS THE TWO WEEK OVERALL AVERAGE POSITIVE TEST RATE IS NOW AT 12.7 PERCENT.

DAKOTA COUNTY IS REPORTING FIVE NEW POSITIVE CASES OF COVID-19 WEDNESDAY OUT OF 30 NEW TESTS. (TOTAL NEGATIVE TESTS NOW AT 8144).

UNION COUNTY HAD SIX NEW POSITIVE CORONAVIRUS TESTS REPORTED WITH 36 ACTIVE CASES. (TOTAL POSITIVES 296)

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAD 12 NEW POSITIVE CASES. (866 TOTAL)

MONONA COUNTY HAD ONE PREVIOUSLY POSITIVE TEST DEDUCTED BY THE STATE FROM THEIR TOTAL, WHICH DROPS TO 111 TOTAL OVERALL.

———————