DOWNTOWN PARKING DAY EVENT CANCELLED

THIS YEAR’S ANNUAL PARKING DAY EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY.

THE INTERACTIVE EVENT BEGAN LOCALLY BY DOWNTOWN PARTNERS IN 2016 INVOLVING BUSINESSES AND GROUPS TAKING OVER A DOWNTOWN PARKING STALL FOR ONE DAY ON THE THIRD FRIDAY OF EACH SEPTEMBER.

PREVIOUS PARKING DAY SPACES WERE TURNED INTO THINGS SUCH AS OUTDOOR PLAYGROUNDS, INTERACTIVE ART STUDIOS, LAWN GAMES, POETRY READINGS, INFORMATION KIOSKS AND YOGA DEMONSTRATIONS.

THIS YEAR’S EVENT HAD ONLY A FEW PARTICIPANTS SIGN UP WITH THE PANDEMIC LIKELY DISCOURAGING MANY FROM TAKING PART.

DOWNTOWN PARTNERS HOPES TO RESUME PARKING DAY IN 2021.